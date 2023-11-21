HamberMenu
Youth arrested for killing puppy near Coimbatore

November 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a youth hailing from Kanyakumari district on Monday for killing a puppy near Saravanampatti on Sunday night.

E. Jerrymon (20), a native of Kandanvilai in Kanyakumari district, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by T. Abhinesh of LGB Nagar near Sivanandapuram.

The police said that Jerrymon had been working in a foundry at Saravanampatti and residing at LGB Nagar near Sivanandapuram.

Mr. Abhinesh, who runs a two-wheeler workshop on Saravanampatti - Kalapatti road, saw Jerrymon beating a puppy with a log at LGB Nagar when he was returning home after work on Sunday night. Jerrymon, according to Mr. Abhinesh, buried the carcass in the locality.

Jerrymon was arrested by the Saravanampatti police on Monday for offence under Sections 429 of the Indian Penal Code and 11 (1) (a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He was released on station bail.

