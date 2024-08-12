GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth arrested for fatally knocking down home guard in Coimbatore

Published - August 12, 2024 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The car that fatally knocked down a home guard on Codissia Road in Coimbatore early on Sunday morning.

The car that fatally knocked down a home guard on Codissia Road in Coimbatore early on Sunday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), East, on Monday arrested a youth in connection with the hit-and-run on Codissia Road in Coimbatore early on Sunday morning, which claimed the life of a home guard.

Ajay Rahul, 21, a resident of Saibaba Colony, was arrested for causing the accident, in which home guard K. Prabhu, 31, of Sowripalayam in the city died.

According to the police, special sub-inspector Ravi from Peelamedu station and Prabhu went for a patrol in a two-wheeler on Codissia Road around 2.30 a.m. on Sunday. The two persons were knocked down by the car and Prabhu died on the spot. Mr. Ravi suffered fractures and he was admitted to a private hospital.

However, Rahul, who drove the car did not stop or attend to the victims and sped away.

The police examined visuals of surveillance cameras and identified the car that caused the accident. A police team headed by TIW inspector A. Thangamani arrested Rahul, who was at the wheel. He was produced before a court on Monday and was sent to judicial remand.

