Youth arrested for damaging car

The R.S. Puram police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old youth on charges of pelting stones on a car which had an image of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

The police said that on Saturday, Rajesh along with another youth allegedly pelted stones on the car at Lawley Road, which belonged to Gnanavel, the police said.

The stones damaged the rear window glass, which bore the image of Periyar, they added.

Rajesh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody and efforts to arrest the second accused are on, the police said.