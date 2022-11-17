Youth arrested for cheating 13 persons promising jobs in New Zealand

November 17, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The City Crime Branch (CCB) of the Coimbatore City Police on Thursday arrested a youth on charges of cheating 13 persons of about ₹15 lakh by promising them to arrange jobs in New Zealand.

S. Tamilselvan (29), a resident of Murugan Nagar at Hudco Colony in the city, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by D. Vijay (34) from Sellur in Madurai district. According to CCB officials, Tamilselvan, who originally hails from Palacode in Dharmapuri district, ran a placement agency, by name ‘ST Global Placement Service’, at Peelamedupudur here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said Tamilselvan advertised job opportunities in foreign countries through a Facebook account and many job aspirants contacted him. Mr. Vijay visited the agency after seeing the advertisement in 2021 and paid ₹ 1.5 lakh for the job of a supervisor in New Zealand.

According to the CCB, Tamilselvan sent a fake appointment letter to Vijay and 12 others and collected ₹ 15.65 lakh in the past one year. The accused failed to arrange jobs or return the money.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Vijay approached City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, who in turn directed the CCB to investigate the complaint. The CCB booked Tamilselvan under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Thursday. More than 40 passports, a mobile phone and a car were seized from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US