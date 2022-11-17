Youth arrested for cheating 13 persons promising jobs in New Zealand

November 17, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The City Crime Branch (CCB) of the Coimbatore City Police on Thursday arrested a youth on charges of cheating 13 persons of about ₹15 lakh by promising them to arrange jobs in New Zealand.

S. Tamilselvan (29), a resident of Murugan Nagar at Hudco Colony in the city, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by D. Vijay (34) from Sellur in Madurai district. According to CCB officials, Tamilselvan, who originally hails from Palacode in Dharmapuri district, ran a placement agency, by name ‘ST Global Placement Service’, at Peelamedupudur here.

Officials said Tamilselvan advertised job opportunities in foreign countries through a Facebook account and many job aspirants contacted him. Mr. Vijay visited the agency after seeing the advertisement in 2021 and paid ₹ 1.5 lakh for the job of a supervisor in New Zealand.

According to the CCB, Tamilselvan sent a fake appointment letter to Vijay and 12 others and collected ₹ 15.65 lakh in the past one year. The accused failed to arrange jobs or return the money.

Mr. Vijay approached City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, who in turn directed the CCB to investigate the complaint. The CCB booked Tamilselvan under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Thursday. More than 40 passports, a mobile phone and a car were seized from him.