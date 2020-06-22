Youth arrested for attempt to break ATM

A 21-year-old youth, who attempted to break open the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank on Perundurai Road, was arrested by the police here on Monday.
The ATM is located at the Sangu Nagar Junction and has no security guard.
At 12.30 a.m., a youth entered the room and attempted to break open the cash chest.
However, his attempt failed. Since Suresh (39), manager of the branch to which the ATM is attached, received an alert message, he alerted the district police control room and the Erode South Police arrived at the centre and nabbed the youth. The centre was closed immediately.
He was identified as T. Karthick of Thindal Valliyammai Nagar, a car driver. Based on a complaint from the manager, the police registered a case and arrested Karthick.
