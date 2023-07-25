Youth arrested for abetting BDS student’s suicide in Coimbatore 

July 25, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Sulur police have arrested a youth on charges of abetting the suicide of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student in a private dental college in Coimbatore district last week. The arrested has been identified as N. Gokul (22), a native of Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district. The police said that he was arrested for offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the death by suicide of a 21-year-old girl, a native of Uthangarai. The student was found dead in her hostel room on the campus on July 21 afternoon. She had gone to the hostel from college around 1 p.m. and did not return. Her friends went to the room around 3 p.m. and found her dead. The Sulur police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the student’s father. A police officer said that the accused is a relative of the deceased and they were in a love affair. However, the accused suspected the girl and allegedly ended the affair, following which she took the extreme step. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

