Youth arrested for abducting girl in Tiruppur

April 22, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A youth, who had allegedly posed as a policeman and abducted a girl three weeks ago has been arrested by the Palladam police.

The accused had taken away the girl, who was travelling with a boy on a two-wheeler under the pretext of questioning, using the same vehicle. She was subsequently rescued from Madurai.

Suspecting foul play, the boy lodged a complaint with the Palladam police.

The accused, identified as Ganesan (33) of Karumbarampalayam, was found to be a daily labourer, and had reportedly been indulging in the act with the intent of taking away mobile phone, money and other valuables of gullible people.

The two-wheeler was also recovered. The accused, who already had cases against him for vehicle thefts was remanded in judicial custody.

Youth arrested for murdering mother, injuring father

A youth was arrested in Uthukuli limits in Tiruppur for murdering his ill mother and severely injuring his mentally-challenged father, before attempting to end his life, reportedly due to love failure.

Karthik (21) had allegedly caused bleeding injuries to his father Krishnamoorthy and mother Renukadevi before pushing them into a well in a farm at Virumandampalayam where they worked.

Karthik had initially attempted to mislead the police, but subsequently admitted that he had indulged in the act due to frustration caused by the marriage of the girl he had loved with another person.

The Uthukuli police registered a case and Karthik was remanded in judicial custody.