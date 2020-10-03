Youth alleges assault by wife’s family

A youth, who married a girl from another caste, had alleged that he and his two friends were assaulted by his wife’s relatives at Gobichettipalayam here.

In his complaint to Gobichettipalayam police on Saturday, Ashok (25) of Avvaiyarpalayam said he was working in a private bank and had married the girl on September 16. The couple sought protection from the All Women Police Station. Since his wife’s parents did not turn up for an inquiry, the police sent them with his parents.

He said that her relatives informed him that his father-in-law was unwell and asked them to come home. He said that he went to his father-in-law’s house along with his wife and two friends in a car. But he claimed that the relatives assaulted the three and refused to send his wife with him.

He said that they sustained injuries and demanded action against the attackers. The three were admitted to the Government Hospital at Gobichettipalayam. The police are inquiring into the complaint.