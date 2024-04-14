Lok Sabha Polls | Vote for the future of the nation: Coimbatore Additional Collector

April 14, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Additional Collector (Development) of Coimbatore District, Sweta Suman, emphasised the importance of civic responsibility for first-time voters at an voter awareness campaign organised by Sri Krishna Institutions jointly with the Advertising Club.

“First-time voters should treat April 19 as the day they exercise their duty and not a holiday. Everyone must come out and vote for the future of the nation,” she said, at the event held at Race Course on Sunday.

The initiative, for which The Hindu was the media partner, saw participation from college students and a student band from Government Higher Secondary School, Kangeyampalayam.

The event included a voting pledge and a display of placards by students aimed at promoting voter engagement. Additionally, a signature campaign was launched to encourage citizens to commit to voting on April 19, emphasising the importance of democratic participation.

“Our students are encouraged to exercise their right to vote and be good samaritans of the nation,” said S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson, and Managing Trustee of Sri Krishna Institutions.