Young World Quiz: students of Senthil Public School emerge winners

Students in large numbers from Salem and nearby districts took part in the 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz held at Periyar University on Thursday.

Presented by Canara Bank and powered by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, close to 300 students from Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts took part in the competition. In the senior category, 142 teams from Classes 7 to 9 took part.

Despite a tough set of tricky questions by quiz master V.V.Ramanan, the students gave a tough fight till the end and it was a close call during the finals. The final six were selected after a preliminary round of 25 questions.

The final six required to be not just intelligent, but also faster as the team which pressed the buzzer first and provided the right answer gained additional points as well.

Students in the audience also won prizes by answering questions which the final six could not.

Not just the participants, the audience also were on the edge of the seats during the finals as the competition was neck to neck.

M.R.Mithun and S.Gokulkrishnan from Senthil Public School, Salem emerged winners and took home Hero bicycles and Champion title along with other gifts from sponsors.

Srihari S.Rao and Dakshesh Narain from Emerald Valley Public School, Salem, emerged first runners-up. S.Niranjan and S.Mithun Surya from Senthil Public School, Dharmapuri, emerged second runners-up.

P.Kolandaivel, Vice-Chancellor, Periyar University, presented the prizes to winners along with P.R.Yeshodhar, Deputy General Manager, Canara Bank, R.Nallathambi, Branch Manager, LIC of India, R.Natarajan, Managing Director of Neuro Foundation, M.S.Vignesh, Marketing FIITJEE and R.Arunraj, general manager, ZIBE-Salem.

Mr. Ramanan said that the 20th edition of Young World Quiz would be conducted at 17 cities across the country and Salem was the 9th destination of the event. There was a standard level of toughness maintained in the questions and the students managed to crack them well.

The regional sponsor is FIITJEE, Amrita School of Engineering is education partner, Neuro Foundations and Eveready are gift partners, Milka Wonder Cakes and Aswin Sweets, Perambalur, are snacks partners, venue partner is Periyar University, Salem, and hospitality partner is ZIBE – Salem by GRT Hotel.