Two die in accident near Aliyar

Published - October 13, 2024 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A young woman and her male friend died after the scooter they were travelling in collided with a TNSTC bus near Aliyar in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

According to police, S. Kaviya Shree, 20, of Panidan Nagar in Tiruppur staying at a working women’s hostel in Hope College in the city, was travelling to Valparai with Sabari, 19, from Sevur Road near Tiruppur, pursuing an undergraduate programme at a private college in the city. They were travelling on a scooter when, as they neared the bridge across the river Palar at NM Sungam on Pollachi - Valparai Road around 2 p.m., Kaviya Shree manoeuvred the scooter to overtake a car but collided head-on with a TNSTC bus. The two sustained severe injuries to the head and died on the spot.

Aliyar police moved the bodies of the deceased to the District Headquarters Hospital in Pollachi, and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem examination on Sunday. The police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

