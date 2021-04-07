Young voters yearn for development

For youngsters, development was their major expectation while voting in this Assembly elections.

Young voters lined up in front of polling booths in early hours on Tuesday, along with elderly persons, with a fervent hope that the next government would focus on development and job creation.

Besides the two major Dravidian fronts, the youth were drawn towards new parties such as Makkal Needhi Maiam.

N.M. Bharanidharan, a first-time voter, was excited about exercising his franchise. A civil engineering student, he voted in the Edappadi constituency, hoping that the candidate he voted for would bring development to the constituency.

K. Shakthi, a young professional working at a private firm in Coimbatore, voted in Omalur constituency and said the next government should focus on job creation, especially in Salem district, so that the youth would not have to travel to other places for jobs.

A young mother who voted in Sankagiri constituency was impressed with the poll promise of monthly cash assistance for women.

V. Shakthivel, a voter in Namakkal constituency, said youth were looking parties and expecting them to perform better than the two Dravidian majors.