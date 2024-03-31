Young minds, big choices: Coimbatore’s first-time voters prepare for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

March 31, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections only a few weeks away, first-time voters in Coimbatore grapple with the challenge of making informed choices as they prepare to exercise their franchise.

Those aged between 18 and 20 contend that amidst a sea of information, developing a nuanced understanding of the political landscape demands critical thinking and discernment.

“Understanding the myriad political parties, candidates, and their agendas has proven overwhelming and the abundance of information has caused information fatigue,” said Priya Sudarshan (19), a first-time voter. “It might take me several electoral cycles to comprehend this ,” she added.

Notably, several voters experience “imposter syndrome” when expressing their political opinions to family members or peers.. “Previously, when my parents discussed politics, I did not pay attention. But, now that I will be casting a vote, I find the pressure to contribute intelligently to the conversation or else their opinions will begin to influence my decision,” a young adult said.

There are several questions in the minds of the young voters. For instance, P. Rituraj, a 20-year-old graphic designer asks, “What if I like the party but do not favour the candidate?”

A senior official of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) said, “Our focus is to maximise the participation of first time voters. We encourage them not to get stressed but to rely on trusted sources of information and ultimately make a choice that feels right to them.”

Additionally, students and young professionals bring various priorities to the forefront of their political consciousness. “As a student, education policies are crucial for me. There needs to be concerted efforts to bridge the gap between conventional education and knowledge required in the real world,” says Karthik Vasant (18).

Climate change is another topic that many young voters in the city consider crucial. “Protecting our environment should be a top priority for the incoming government. We have policies in place but implementation needs to be the focus this time,” according to Ananya Reddy, a college-goer.

However, despite these complexities, Coimbatore’s youth say that they are not only eager to exercise their voting rights for the first time, but also feel a sense of responsibility in shaping a brighter future for the country.