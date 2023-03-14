ADVERTISEMENT

Young man in Salem district dies, friend sustains injuries, run over by train in attempt to take selfie

March 14, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Salem

Police said the two young men, part of a larger group, were drinking near the tracks, when they saw the train and decided to take a selfie; the injured man is hospitalised and reported to be out of danger

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was killed, after being hit by a train, and another young man sustained grievous injuries, in Salem district, on Monday.

According to the police, on Monday afternoon, T. Kankeyathan (24), of Singipuram near Vazhapadi, with his friends M. Sabari (24), R. Sabarinathan (23) and Gowtham (23) of the same locality, went to a spot near a railway track in Pudupatti near Vazhapadi, and allegedly consumed liquor there. While in an inebriated state, Kankeyathan and Sabari saw a train proceeding on the tracks. To take a selfie, the duo went very close to the tracks, and the train hit them.

In the accident, Kankeyathan died on the spot, while Sabari sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, where his condition was said to be out of danger.

The Vazhapadi police are investigating further.

