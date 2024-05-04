Young man in Namakkal arrested for murdering mother, grandfather, with poisoned chicken rice

May 04, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Namakkal

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, May 3, 2024, for allegedly killing his mother and grandfather by giving them chicken rice mixed with poison.

S. Bhagavathi (21), a resident of Devarayapuram in Namakkal district, is a third-year engineering student at a private college. On April 30, he bought chicken rice from a restaurant near the Namakkal Bus Stand and gave it to seven of his family members. After eating the food, his mother S. Nathiya (41) and his grandfather Shanmugam alias Shanmuganathan (67) fell ill and were admitted to the Namakkal Government Hospital in critical condition. On Thursday (May 2) night, Shanmuganathan died, and on Friday (May 3) evening, Nathiya also died at the hospital.

The Namakkal district administration sealed the restaurant and sent food samples from there for a lab test.

The Namakkal police registered a case and, while interrogating Bhagavathi found that he was giving contradictory statements. The police said a further investigation revealed that Bhagavathi was a drug addict. His mother and grandfather had constantly questioned him about this, and so, he allegedly mixed poison in the chicken rice and gave it to them.

