ADVERTISEMENT

Young man in Namakkal arrested for murdering mother, grandfather, with poisoned chicken rice

May 04, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Namakkal

Police said the 21-year-old was a drug addict and his family had constantly been questioning him about his drug use

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, May 3, 2024, for allegedly killing his mother and grandfather by giving them chicken rice mixed with poison.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Bhagavathi (21), a resident of Devarayapuram in Namakkal district, is a third-year engineering student at a private college. On April 30, he bought chicken rice from a restaurant near the Namakkal Bus Stand and gave it to seven of his family members. After eating the food, his mother S. Nathiya (41) and his grandfather Shanmugam alias Shanmuganathan (67) fell ill and were admitted to the Namakkal Government Hospital in critical condition. On Thursday (May 2) night, Shanmuganathan died, and on Friday (May 3) evening, Nathiya also died at the hospital.

The Namakkal district administration sealed the restaurant and sent food samples from there for a lab test.

The Namakkal police registered a case and, while interrogating Bhagavathi found that he was giving contradictory statements. The police said a further investigation revealed that Bhagavathi was a drug addict. His mother and grandfather had constantly questioned him about this, and so, he allegedly mixed poison in the chicken rice and gave it to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US