‘Young lawyers should be thorough with modern technology’

March 11, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Justice of India P. Sathasivam at the state conference of Akhila Bharatha Vazhakkarignargal Sangam in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and former Governor of Kerala, Justice P. Sathasivam, urged the young lawyers to be thorough with modern technology.

Mr. Sathasivam inaugurated the first State conference of Akila Bharatha Vazhakkarignargal Sangam (ABVS) of Tamil Nadu (North) in Salem on Saturday.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan, Judge, High Court of Madras, delivered the keynote address and Additional Solicitor General of India to the High Court of Madras, AR.L. Sundaresan, was the guest of honour.

Five resolutions were passed at the conference. The conference urged filling of vacancies in the judiciary in Tamil Nadu. There are about 272 judge posts vacant in the lower judiciary, including 68 district judges, 62 sub judges, and 152 magistrates at district magistrate level. Likewise, 5,649 court staff vacancies should be filled the State. To analyse and address the issues of women lawyers, the conference demanded a portfolio judge for women’s affairs.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Sathasivam said that post-COVID-19, the judiciary was facing new challenges at all levels. “I always prefer open court hearings. The lawyers should maintain decorum while appearing online,” he said. High Court judges should visit concerned district courts once a month, preferably on Saturdays, to hear the grievances of judicial officers, bar members, and staffs and to address them, Mr. Sathasivam added.

