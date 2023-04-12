Young lawyer in Tiruppur gets double life term for murder attempt on mother and daughter

The Principal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced a young lawyer to double life imprisonment, for attempting to murder a woman lawyer and her daughter last September, while on bail.
Mohammed Rehman Khan (25) had attacked Jameela Banu (42) of Velliamkottai and her daughter (21) Nisha, a law student, whom he had earlier harassed, leading to his arrest.
After committing the second crime while on bail, he was absconding. The police arrested him again from Kerala.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT