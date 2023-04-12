Young lawyer in Tiruppur gets double life term for murder attempt on mother and daughter

April 12, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Principal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced a young lawyer to double life imprisonment, for attempting to murder a woman lawyer and her daughter last September, while on bail.

Mohammed Rehman Khan (25) had attacked Jameela Banu (42) of Velliamkottai and her daughter (21) Nisha, a law student, whom he had earlier harassed, leading to his arrest.

After committing the second crime while on bail, he was absconding. The police arrested him again from Kerala.

