You are invited

The Readers’ Editor proposes to hold an Open House in Coimbatore on the afternoon of Saturday, the 24th of August 2019.

The Hindu is the first newspaper in the history of Indian journalism to appoint a news ombudsman, the Readers’ Editor — an independent, full-time, empowered professional, with a clearly defined daily role in the newspaper and transparent terms of reference.

One of the key functions of the RE is to strengthen bonds between the newspaper and its millions of print platform and online readers.

As part of this mission to be an effective interface between The Hindu’s readers and the 140-year-old institution, the RE’s Office is conducting Open House sessions in various printing centres of the newspaper.

The Editor, Suresh Nambath, will be there along with a few members of senior Editorial and administrative staff at the session.

The twin objective of the Open House interaction between the readers and the paper’s Editorial and administrative arms has been: to listen to its readers closely to find what the readers are interested in and to explain some salient features of this newspaper’s working.

Please write to readerseditor@thehindu.co.in if you are interested to attend the Open House. The RE’s Office will draw from the list of those who respond and invite them.

Those invited will be intimated individually by the RE’s Office.

A.S. Panneerselvan,

Readers’ Editor