Yoga training for BSF personnel

As many as ninety-nine Border Security Force (BSF) personnel had undergone Hatha Yoga training at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.
The 14-day intense programme culminated on Monday. They were given training on Upa-Yoga, Angamardana and Surya Kriya, ancient and powerful practices of yoga.
Many of these trainees were given master training as Hatha Yoga trainers. BSF Training Directorate aims at gradually equipping the forces to be self-sustained in making possibility of yoga available to each and every personnel.
This was the first programme in the series.
The contingent undergone training includes a Deputy Commandant, Assistant Commandants, Inspectors, SIs and Constables.
The intensive programme held from 5.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. every day for two weeks, a release said.
