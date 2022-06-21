Yoga has become a new identity of India, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

‘Yoga is not merely a good means of attaining physical fitness through asanas, it is much more than that’

Yoga has become a new identity of India today and it achieved new heights of recognition and acceptance in the last few years, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday.

Addressing an audience at the Air Force Station in Sulur near Coimbatore through video conferencing, Mr. Singh exhorted the people to practice yoga regularly as it helps to keep the body and mind healthy.

“Yoga is not merely a good means of attaining physical fitness through asanas, it is much more than that. Yoga is also a means to connect a person to oneself, by removing the restlessness and confusion inherent in our worldly existence. It is a medium to connect to one’s own self. Yoga is a means of knowing oneself, in solitude,” Mr. Singh said.

Speaking on the ‘Save Soil’ movement of Isha Yoga founder Jaggi Vasudev, who was present at the air base after completing his 100-day road trip covering 27 countries, Mr. Singh said “Soil is not just soil but the soul of our society and culture. In such a situation, the campaign of ‘Save Soil’ is being run vigorously by all of you. It is not only an effort to protect the most important layer of the earth, but a great effort to preserve human civilisation and culture” he said.

The Defence Minister also expressed concern over degradation of the environment. He pointed out that the ecosystem of earth is built in such a way, that the impact of environmental degradation in a particular geographical area, is not limited to that area only.

Air Marshal S.K. Indoria, Senior Air Staff Officer of the Southern Air Command, and senior officials were present at Sulur Air Base.