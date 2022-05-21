Yercaud Summer Festival to begin on May 25

Flowers are being readied for Yercaud Summer Festival at Anna Park in Yercaud in the Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

SALEM The Yercaud Summer Festival would be inaugurated on May 25, a day ahead of previously planned date of May 26.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N .Nehru said that the inaugural event of 45 th edition of Yercaud Summer Festival would be held on May 25 and the festival would be held till June 1. The inaugural event would be held at 10 a.m on the day. Minister for Agriculture M.R.K.Panneerselvam and a few other Ministers are expected to take part in the event.

According to officials, arrangements are nearing completion at all six parks under the Horticulture Department. The glass house at Anna Park has been renovated for the festival.

Mr.Nehru said that about five lakh flowers have been arranged for the show and exhibition of various government departments would also be set up as part of the festival. Contests for pets, various cultural events have also been planned during the edition. Huge crowd is expected for the festival this year as it is being held after a gap of over two years caused due to COVID-19 pandemic.