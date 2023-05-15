ADVERTISEMENT

Yercaud summer festival to begin on May 21

May 15, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

District Collector S. Karmegam on Monday said that the 46th Yercaud Summer Festival will be held for eight days from May 21 to 28.

In a release, he said that Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran, and Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan would inaugurate the festival at 10 a.m. on May 21 and distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

The festival would feature 10,000 flower pots and the displays would include floral replicas of ship, dragon warrior, and Chhota Bheem. Cultural programmes and competitions for tourists would be held on all eight days of the festival, Mr. Karmegam added.

