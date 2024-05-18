ADVERTISEMENT

Yercaud Summer Festival to be held from May 22 to 26

Published - May 18, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The 47th Yercaud Summer Festival and flower show will be held for five days from May 22 to 26 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector R. Brindha Devi conducted a meeting with line department officials at the Salem Collectorate regarding the conduct of summer festival and flower show. At the meeting, Ms. Brindha said that instructions were given to the Horticulture Department to attract tourists through floral arrangements. The Rural Development Department will take care of cleanliness works at Yercaud, and provide uninterrupted drinking water and ensure adequate toilet facilities. On behalf of Magalir Thittam, women self-help group members will conduct a food festival.

Regarding the safety measures to be taken in Yercaud, the Collector said that instructions were given to the Highways Department to set up additional caution boards for tourists at necessary places and for those travelling at night, barricades should be painted and reflective stickers should be pasted.

The Tourism Department will take care of conducting competitions such as boat race, and the local body administration will provide additional parking facilities in the hill station. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will arrange additional bus facilities to Yercaud. The Health Department will conduct medical camps for tourists, and the Police Department will take adequate steps to avoid traffic congestion in the hill station. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) will create awareness regarding the usage of cloth bags, and the festival will be celebrated as a plastic-free summer festival, Ms. Brindha Devi added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the meeting, Additional Collector (Development) Alarmelmangai, District Revenue Officer P. Menaka, District Forest Officer Kashyap Shashank Ravi, and officials from the concerned department participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US