Yercaud Summer festival concludes

District Collector S Karmegam handing over certificate to the best cultural event organisers on the valedictory day of 45th Yercaud Summer Festival in Salem on Wednesday.

The 45th summer festival in Yercaud concluded here on Wednesday.

District Collector S. Karmegam said a total of 1,33,330 tourists visited the festival.

Later, the Collector distributed memento and appreciation certificates to the organisers of cultural events and winners of various competitions.

