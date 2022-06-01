Yercaud Summer festival concludes
The 45th summer festival in Yercaud concluded here on Wednesday.
District Collector S. Karmegam said a total of 1,33,330 tourists visited the festival.
Later, the Collector distributed memento and appreciation certificates to the organisers of cultural events and winners of various competitions.
