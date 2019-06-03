Yercaud Summer Festival concludes

The 44th Yercaud Summer Festival came to an end on Sunday. Thousands of tourists thronged the festival venues from May 31 to June 2.

On the last day of the festival, a dog show was held at the Kalaiarangam Ground. Breeds such as German Shepherd, Doberman, Great Dane, Bull Dog, Labrador, Pug took part in the show and displayed skills. Sniffer dogs from Salem Rural and City Police, Salem Prisons Department, and Railway Protection Force were also part of the show.

The Anna Park here was the main venue of the festival this year and floral replicas of Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central Railway Station, MiG 21 aircraft and life-size cut-out of wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, International Cricket World Cup, Marvel comics superhero Captain America, hand of Thanos - antagonist from Avengers series, a penguin family, and a globe were a treat to the eyes.

Senior officials of the Horticulture Department said that the floral replicas would not be dismantled until the flowers wither.

Besides the floral arrangements, 2,50,000 flowers of up to 30 varieties including salvia, lilium, balsam, aster, hydrangea, and dahlia varieties were on display at the flower show.

Various competitions including boat race were conducted on behalf of various Government departments here and the winners were given prizes. Cultural events by performers from across the State attracted the tourists.