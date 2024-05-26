ADVERTISEMENT

Yercaud Summer Festival concludes; nearly two lakh people visited in five days

Published - May 26, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi honoured various department officials for successfully conducting the Yercaud Summer Festival on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nearly two lakh tourists had visited Yercaud in the last five days to witness the 47th Summer Festival, which concluded on Sunday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yercaud Summer Festival and the Flower Show were inaugurated on May 22 and as part of the festival, various competitions such as running race, bicycle race and dance were conducted for the tourists, and prizes were distributed to the winners. A pet show was also held as a part of the festival.

In the function held at Lake Park, Salem Collector R. Brindha Devi honoured officials from the Departments of Rural Development, Horticulture, Police, Fire and Rescue Service, State Highways, Transport, Tourism, and Revenue, for conducting the festival successfully.

In a release, the Salem district administration said that from May 22 to 26, nearly two lakh people visited Yercaud, including one lakh visiting Anna Park, Rose Garden, Lake Park, and Botanical Garden, and 35,000 people visiting the boat house in Yercaud.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As the summer festival concluded on Sunday, thousands of people thronged the hill station. Due to this, vehicles queued up on the Ghat Road. The police cleared the traffic and paved way for the movement of vehicles to the tourism spots at the hill station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US