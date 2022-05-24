Coimbatore

Yercaud Summer Festival begins on May 25

The 45th Yercaud Summer Festival would begin on Wednesday and continue till June 1 at Anna Park.. According to officials, as part of the Festival at Yercaud, a flower show was held at Anna Park, Lake Park, Rose Garden, Government Botanical Garden I and II and Genetic Heritage Garden in the hill station. About five lakh flowers, including exotic varieties such as balsam, carnation, denia, salvia, lupins, begonia and a few other varieties, were readied for the annual event. Minister for Agriculture M.R.K.Panneerselvam and a few other ministers are expected to take part in the event. Contests for pets, photography and various cultural events have also been planned.


