Yercaud sees good footfall during puja holidays

‘Tourist inflow yet to return to pre-COVID-19 level’

The hill station of Yercaud saw good flow of tourists during the puja holidays. Authorities at the parks, however, said that the tourist inflow was yet to return to pre-COVID-19 level.

There are six parks under the Horticulture Department -- Anna Park, Lake Park, two Government Botanical Gardens, a rose garden and a genetic heritage garden. Officials said Anna Park on Saturday had a collection of ₹4,685, Lake Park ₹865, rose garden ₹8,450, both the botanical gardens collected ₹.1,350 and the genetic heritage garden collected ₹10, 535.

On Sunday, Anna Park collected ₹5,850, Lake Park ₹.950, Rose garden ₹8,560, both the botanical gardens collected close to ₹2,000 and the genetic heritage garden ₹7,460.

The officials said COVID-19 safety protocols were followed and steps were taken to prevent crowding.