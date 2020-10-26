Coimbatore

Yercaud sees good footfall during puja holidays

Tourists at one of the parks in Yercaud, Salem, on Monday.  

The hill station of Yercaud saw good flow of tourists during the puja holidays. Authorities at the parks, however, said that the tourist inflow was yet to return to pre-COVID-19 level.

There are six parks under the Horticulture Department -- Anna Park, Lake Park, two Government Botanical Gardens, a rose garden and a genetic heritage garden. Officials said Anna Park on Saturday had a collection of ₹4,685, Lake Park ₹865, rose garden ₹8,450, both the botanical gardens collected ₹.1,350 and the genetic heritage garden collected ₹10, 535.

On Sunday, Anna Park collected ₹5,850, Lake Park ₹.950, Rose garden ₹8,560, both the botanical gardens collected close to ₹2,000 and the genetic heritage garden ₹7,460.

The officials said COVID-19 safety protocols were followed and steps were taken to prevent crowding.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2020 11:33:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/yercaud-sees-good-footfall-during-puja-holidays/article32947655.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY