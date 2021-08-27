Coimbatore

Yercaud parks reopen to tourists

Visitors to the parks have been advised to follow all the COVID-19 safety protocols in Yercaud on Thursday.  

Parks under the Horticulture Department in Yercaud reopened on Thursday following relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. The parks saw decent footfall on the opening day.

According to officials, the parks had remained closed since May this year following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Anna park, Lake park, Rose park, heritage garden and two parks at the Government botanical garden are opened from Thursday and the visitors have been advised to follow all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

V. Sathya, Deputy Director of Horticulture, said the visitors were advised to wear masks and maintain physical distance within the park. Hand sanitisers and thermal scanners had been given in all parks and temperature of visitors were checked at entrance of each park.

Horticulture Department officials said over 95% of staff had been vaccinated and a separate register was maintained to collect details of the visitors.

The Yercaud boathouse resumed operations from Monday and around 1,600 persons had visited the boathouse till Wednesday, collecting about ₹1 lakh.

The Kurumbapatti zoological park at the foothills of Yercaud was also reopened for tourists from Wednesday.


