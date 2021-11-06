Yercaud - Kuppanur ghat road restoration work continues

Vehicles diverted through Yercaud - Hasthampatti Junction

Road restoration work continued for the second day on Saturday on Yercaud - Kuppanur ghat section where landslip occurred at seven places on Friday.

Due to rain in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, landslip occurred in the stretch resulting in boulders and trees falling on the road disrupting vehicle movement completely. District Collector S. Karmegam inspected the landslip sites and asked the officials from the Public Works Department, Highways Department and the Revenue Department to complete restoration works on a war-footing.

Earthmovers were pressed into service and boulders, trees and mud were removed from the road from Friday afternoon.

Officials said that works were expected to be completed in three or four days after which two-wheelers and four-wheelers would be allowed initially. Later, heavy vehicles would be allowed to use the stretch, they added.

People in Yercaud use the ghat road to transport fruits, flowers, vegetables and other commodities to the markets regularly. Since restoration work is in progress, vehicles were diverted through Yercaud - Hasthampatti Junction to reach markets.

Also, vehicles from Harur, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai were asked to use the main road from Hasthampatti Junction to reach Yercaud.