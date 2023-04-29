Yercaud Ghat Road repair works to be completed by May 3

April 29, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The Highway Department officials said that the road repair works at hairpin bends two and three on Yercaud Ghat Road will be completed by May 3.

The second and third hairpin bend roads were damaged due to rain and landslides recently. The roads were repaired temporarily using sand bags to allow vehicle movement. As summer holidays began, the number of tourists arriving in the Yercaud increased. Considering this, the district administration decided to repair the roads using cement mix. As per the decision on April 24, the road repair work started at these two hairpin bends by the Highway Department. They assured to complete the work in five days. Due to the work, only two-wheelers were allowed on Salem-Yercaud ghat road, and four-wheelers and heavy vehicles were diverted via Ayothiyapattinam and Kuppanur-Yercaud ghat road to reach Yercaud.

The Divisional Engineer (construction and maintenance) of the Highway Department, S. Durai, said that until Wednesday (May 3), four-wheelers and heavy vehicles have been advised to use Kuppanur ghat road to reach Yercaud as the road repair works are yet to be completed.