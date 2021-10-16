Yercaud ghat road reopened for traffic

The district administration has reopened Yercaud ghat road for light vehicles following completion of repair works.

The ghat road was damaged between hairpin bend 2 and 3 in the landslide caused due to continuous rain in the district on October 11. The landslide that occurred for a height of 25 m caused cracks on the road. Considering the safety of the public, the district administration stopped traffic through the ghat road and diverted it through Kuppanur road. The Highways Department carried out the repair works on a war-footing.

In a release, Collector S. Karmegham said sand bags had been arranged on the affected area. The road had been reopened for one-way traffic for light vehicles. Heavy vehicles would be diverted via Kuppanur road to reach Yercaud.