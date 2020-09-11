Yercaud foothills, Kurumbapatti park become butterfly hotspots

Butterfly enthusiasts have identified close to 150 butterfly species at Yercaud foothills and Kurumbapatti zoological park area.
As part of their observation in the vicinity of the park and at the foothills, they have spotted a significant population of butterflies and observed that the areas have become hotspots for butterflies.
Though an official survey of butterfly species in the region has not been done yet, District Forest Officer R. Murugan said a photographic documentation was being done and species visiting the region were documented with the support of a non-government organisation.
N. Murugesh of Salem Nature Society here said availability of host plants could be one of the major reasons that led to a significant population in the area. The Society members said that during the migration ahead of Southwest monsoon, they recorded species like Blue tiger, Dark Blue Tiger, Common crow and Double branded crow migrating towards the Eastern Ghats from Western Ghats.
M. Elavarasan, a butterfly enthusiast and a member of the Society, said Yercaud foothills and the Kurumbapatti park had become butterfly hotspots and any time one could find 40-50 species there. Lack of human disturbance could also be the reason for significant butterfly population, he added.
M. Parthipan, biologist at the Kurumbapatti park, said over 40 species had been recorded at the butterfly garden in the park. He said there had been a considerable increase in butterfly population in the area compared to last year.
