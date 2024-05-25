GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Yercaud Flower Show extended till May 30

Published - May 25, 2024 06:25 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Yercaud Flower Show has been extended till May 30. Salem Collector R. Brindha Devi announced on Saturday that the flower show at Anna Park alone would be extended for four more days.

The summer festival will end on Sunday and the Collector will distribute prizes to winners in the various competitions held as part of the festival. The Collector will also honour department officials and staff at a function at Lake Park for the successful conduct of the festival.

The 47th Yercaud Summer Festival and Flower Show was inaugurated on May 22. Initially, it was announced that the festival would conclude on May 26. But, as tourists continue to throng the hill station to view the flower show, the district administration has extended it, considering the school holidays.

A dog show was organised as part of the 47th Summer Festival and Flower Show in Yercaud on Saturday

A dog show was organised as part of the 47th Summer Festival and Flower Show in Yercaud on Saturday | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

As part of the summer festival, a dog show was held in Yercaud on Saturday in which domestic and foreign-breed dogs participated. The best-performing dogs were selected and prizes were distributed to the owners. Various cultural programmes were also conducted. Due to the weekend, the footfall was high in Yercaud that resulted in traffic jams on the Ghat Road section for hours.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.