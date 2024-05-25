Yercaud Flower Show extended till May 30

The Yercaud Flower Show has been extended till May 30. Salem Collector R. Brindha Devi announced on Saturday that the flower show at Anna Park alone would be extended for four more days.

The summer festival will end on Sunday and the Collector will distribute prizes to winners in the various competitions held as part of the festival. The Collector will also honour department officials and staff at a function at Lake Park for the successful conduct of the festival.

The 47th Yercaud Summer Festival and Flower Show was inaugurated on May 22. Initially, it was announced that the festival would conclude on May 26. But, as tourists continue to throng the hill station to view the flower show, the district administration has extended it, considering the school holidays.

As part of the summer festival, a dog show was held in Yercaud on Saturday in which domestic and foreign-breed dogs participated. The best-performing dogs were selected and prizes were distributed to the owners. Various cultural programmes were also conducted. Due to the weekend, the footfall was high in Yercaud that resulted in traffic jams on the Ghat Road section for hours.