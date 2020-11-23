Yercaud chocolates find good patronage

The chocolate manufacturing unit set up by the Horticulture Department at Yercaud Hills in Salem

Salem

23 November 2020 00:05 IST

The fresh chocolates manufactured by the Horticulture Department at Yercaud here are receiving good patronage.

The integrated chocolate manufacturing facility set up recently near the Government Botanical Garden- I manufactures chocolates in smaller quantities, which get sold within a week. The chocolates are marketed through the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency and sold at the department’s outlets at Anna Park and Botanical Garden.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Department Sathya said, “At present 15 kg chocolate is manufactured a week. A 50 gm bar of milk chocolate is sold at ₹ 60 and dark chocolate at ₹50.” Cocoa is procured from various places across the State including Anamalai in Coimbatore and Bethanaikenpalayam in Salem.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials said that the unit was set up at an approximate cost of ₹10 lakh. Plans are on to take bulk orders and introduce new products in the production line.

With Yercaud receiving good footfall after COVID-19 lockdown relaxation, the department has added new amenities to the parks.

A fountain was set up at Anna park and a lawn at the Government Botanical Garden-II. The department has also started preparing flower pots for next season.

Weekend collection

During the Deepavali weekend, the six parks under the department saw a footfall of 7,571 people and the entry fee collection was ₹ 1.53 lakh. On Saturday, 2,014 people visited the park and the entry fee collection was ₹ 45,690.