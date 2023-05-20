HamberMenu
Yercaud all set to host 46th summer festival, flower show

May 20, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A replica of a boat featured in Ponniyin Selvan made out of flowers will be one of the major attractions during the Yercaud summer festival at Anna Park in the Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Flowers being arranged for the Yercaud summer festival at Anna Park. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The district administration is geared up to host the 46th summer festival and flower show at the hill station Yercaud from Sunday. The festival will be held at Anna Park.

The festival will be inaugurated by Ministers K.N. Nehru, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, M. Mathiventhan, and K. Ramachandran at 5 p.m..

On Saturday, staff of the Agriculture and Horticulture department were involved in creating replicas of a boat that appeared in the Ponniyin Selvan movie, Dragon Warrior, Chhota Bheem, and Honey Bheem. Stalls were set up by 42 government departments to explain the achievements of the government.

Following the completion of repairing works at the second and third hairpin bends on Salem-Yercaud Ghat Road, all vehicles, including light and heavy vehicles, are allowed to pass the ghat road from 2 p.m. on Saturday. District Collector S. Karmegam said that Salem-Yercaud Ghat Road would be allowed for one-way traffic except for two-wheelers and government buses. Vehicles should reach Yercaud through the Salem-Yercaud ghat road. To reach Salem from Yercaud, vehicles must pass via Yercaud-Kuppanur Road, Mr. Karmegam said.

The district administration has also arranged for trekking from Yercaud foothills on Sunday at 7 a.m.

