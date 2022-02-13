Yegathuva Muslim Jamath stages protest in support of hijab in Coimbatore

Yegathuva Muslim Jamath (YMJ) on Sunday staged a protest at Ukkadam in Coimbatore accusing the BJP-led Union government of making efforts to ban hijab.

Hundreds of Muslim women wearing hijab took part in the protest near Ukkdam bus stand.

YMJ deputy general secretary Fakir Mohammed Althafi said that attempts to tamper social justice, unity, secularism, and democratic values of the country were on the rise since the BJP government started ruling.

R. Sabarimala of Pen Viduthalai Katchi said that a false propaganda was being made by some that hijab enslaves Muslim women. In reality, hijab assures dignity and security to the women, she said.

K. Hivana Parvin, principal of YMJ Ilm Arabic College, presided over the protest.