Yercaud boathouse gears up for summer festival

May 23, 2022 19:12 IST

The Yercaud boathouse has added 10 new pedal boats to its fleet ahead of the annual summer festival.

The Yercaud Lake is one the major tourism spots in the hill station and boating is a must for those visiting the place.

According to the authorities, the lake is spread over 12 acres and is cleaned and maintained regularly. The boathouse currently operates 32 pedal boats with two and four-seater capacities. It also has seven motorboats and eight rowing boats. The boathouse has now bought 10 new pedal boats with two and four-seater capacities.

Official sources said that five more boats have been ordered by the boathouse. With the latest addition, the boathouse has close to 60 boats, the authorities said.

According to the sources, the boat jetty and children’s park were recently renovated. The authorities are also planning a coffee shop on the lake premises.