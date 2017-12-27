Year ends on a positive note

It is a year that will end with two major infrastructure works that were going on completed in the city - the Chengapallai-Neelambur, Madukkarai-Walayar project, and the Gandhipuram flyover. 2017 is also a year that has set the stage for a couple of more projects expected to take off next year.

According to an official of the State Highways department, the tender process has taken off for the four-lane, single level Ukkadam flyover. Bids will be called in about a month. The project will be till the L&T toll plaza, for near two km. In the case of Avinashi Road elevated flyover, the detailed project report is expected to be ready by next March. For the long-pending western bypass, separate teams have been formed to expedite land acquisition.

An official of the National Highways Authority of India said the Pollachi road widening works have been completed for 15 km and the entire stretch is scheduled to be over in a year. The plan is to have a toll plaza at Kinathukadavu though there is opposition to it now. The NHAI has given a proposal to the Government to have a flyover at Eachanari, as part of this project.

Regarding views that the Gandhipuram flyover is not put to optimum use, the State Highways official said a feasibility report will be prepared to see if there can be modifications to the flyover. This will give a clear picture on the land and cost involved and the purpose that will be served if there is to be a modification. The official said that all flyovers need not be to divert full traffic from the existing road. It can be for run on traffic too.

Vanitha Mohan, chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said city planners, citizen forums, and experts should be involved at the designing stage of any major infrastructure project in the city. The Resident Awareness Association of Coimbatore and the chamber have given many suggestions and proposals to the Government to ease traffic congestion on arterial roads. These should be taken up, she said.

According to Ravi Sam, former chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Tamil Nadu, any infrastructure work in the city should look at long-term benefits. In cities such as Chennai, land acquisition for road and flyover works have been done. In Coimbatore too, instead of modifying the project, the plan should be for the next 25 years. Further, if there is to be a Metro Rail project in Coimbatore, its route and connecting points should be finalised and the flyovers to come up in the city should take these into account.