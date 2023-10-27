Yatra has helped propagate Centre’s achievements: Union Minister

October 27, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Salem

The ongoing ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra of BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai has helped propagate the achievemements of the Centre, party leader and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said on Friday.

Participating in a public meeting in Sankagiri as part of the yatra, the Minister claimed that after the start of this yatra, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was unable to sleep. This yatra took the achievements of the Union Government to every nook and corner of the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Tamil language across the globe. Our aim is to make the BJP come to power for the third time, Mr. Murugan added.

Mr. Annamalai said that before 2014, political parties kept poor people as vote banks. “But our Prime Minister provided concrete houses and toilets and made people open bank accounts,” he said.

Commenting on the recent petrol bomb attack outside the Raj Bhavan gate, Mr. Annamalai said that police failed to monitor the accused, who was released from jail recently. The hands of the police were allegedly tied by the DMK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charging that over two lakh acres of temple land were missing, Mr. Annamalai said that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) Department should be abolished. He alleged that the State Government itself had looted sand. The 2024 Parliamentary election is very important; 39 MPs from Tamil Nadu belonging to the NDA should go to Parliament, Mr. Annamalai added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT