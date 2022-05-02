Yarn price hike: knitwear manufacturers in Tiruppur to go on strike from May 16

Condemning the increase in yarn price by ₹40 a kg for all counts, the knitwear manufacturers in Tiruppur will go on a strike from May 16 to 21.

Knit Cloth Manufacturers’ Association president Ahill S. Rathinasamy told mediapersons here on Monday that over 200 knitwear manufacturers participated in a meeting held in the city to discuss the yarn price hike by textile mills. They unanimously passed the resolution to down shutters for the week-long strike. Other resolutions passed were urging the Central government to bring cotton and yarn in the essential commodities list for controlling the price and to allow export of raw materials like cotton only after fulfilling the needs of domestic industries, Mr. Rathinasamy said.

All knitwear manufacturers’ associations and knitwear exporters from Tiruppur will participate in this strike, he said.