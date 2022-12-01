‘Yard remodelling work at Salem junction will ease movement of trains’

December 01, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

The Salem Division of Southern Railway said the yard remodelling work under way at the Salem junction was part of the Salem- Mettur Dam doubling project.

In a release, the division said that on completion, it will ease out train operations and improve the punctuality of trains.

Currently, goods trains from Erode end and proceeding towards Omalur and vice versa have to cut across the Salem-Jolarpettai Main Lines. This results in holding up trains. The ongoing engineering and yard remodelling works at Salem Junction will address this issue. After the completion of these works, the movement of trains will be easier. Additionally, the railway line handling goods trains at Salem Junction is being extended, and this will facilitate the handling of longer goods trains and enhance the operational capacity. The manually operated points are being replaced with centralised motor-operated points for effective and safe train operations.

Explaining the Salem-Mettur Dam doubling project, the Division said that it was envisaged to facilitate swifter and more effective movement of trains in the section, especially the movement of coal-laden trains to Mettur Thermal Power Plant. Accordingly, the doubling project was given priority and completed in phases. Initially, doubling between Mettur Dam and Mecheri Road was completed, followed by work on the Mecheri Road-Omalur stretch. Doubling between the entire Mettur Dam-Omalur stretch was completed during February, 2021. Now, with the completion of doubling works in the entire stretch of Omalur-Mettur Dam, the operational bottlenecks in the stretch have been eased and trains are being handled effectively.

“The final leg of the Salem-Mettur Dam Doubling Project is now under way at the Salem Junction railway station yard. Once the yard remodelling work and the doubling works are completed, the movement of trains through Salem Junction will become smoother, and it will have a direct and positive bearing on the punctuality of train services,” the Salem Division said in the release.