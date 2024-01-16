ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant Pongal brings festive mood to ATR’s Kozhikamuthy elephant camp

January 16, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director of Pollachi Division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve feeding a camp elephant during the Elephant Pongal celebration held at Kozhikamuthy near Top Slip on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Forest Department staff and residents of tribal families attached to the Kozhikamuthy elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) celebrated Pongal festival along with camp elephants on Tuesday.

The Yaanai Pongal celebrations also cheered over 800 people who visited the camp near Top Slip on the occasion of Mattu Pongal.

Organised under the guidance of ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian, the celebrations started with the bathing of 26 elephants in the stream that is passing through the camp.

After the bath, mahouts and cavadis (assistants) decorated the elephants with garlands. A puja was performed for the elephants, following which pongal was prepared. The elephants bowed before the idol of Lord Vinayaga.

The camp staff, led by Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director of Pollachi division of ATR, and M. Sundaravadivel, forest range officer of Ulady range, gave pongal to the elephants.

Fruits such as apple, pomegranate, banana, papaya and pineapple were also given to the elephants in addition to their routine camp food served in the morning, which consists of kali (made of boiled finger millet flour), boiled rice, salt, jaggery, coconut and pieces of sugar cane.

The staff also served food to the visitors as part of the celebrations.

