WWF-India provides solar-powered lights to tribal settlements

Conservation organisation World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India) recently installed solar-powered LED lights in several residences in the seven tribal settlements within Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) – Tiruppur Division.

According to a press release, WWF-India collaborated with DCB Bank to provide solar-powered home-lights to the tribal settlements of Thalinji, Kodanthur, Aattumalai, Poruparu, Easalthittu, Karimutty and Poochukottanparai. The initiative, carried out with the assistance of the Forest Department, has benefited 398 families.

“With the crucial support of the Forest Department – Tiruppur division of ATR, community consultation meetings were held to discuss beneficiaries, logistics for installation, the involvement of local youth in the installation of the home-lights, and a pathway to making this a community-driven sustainable model,” the release said.

Mullai Pandian, coordinator of WWF-India who oversaw this project, said that the installation was completed by December 2020. “In remote villages, electrification might not be possible,” she said on the decision to provide solar-powered lights to the households. The LED lights take about nine hours to charge under sunlight and has batteries with a backup capacity for three days. Hence, these could be used without any hassles in the night time, she said.

A couple of youths from each of the seven settlements were trained in installation and minor repair works of the LED lights so that the residents could be independent, Ms. Pandian added.

T. Kavitha, a resident of Easalthittu tribal settlement, said that children from many households were able to study in the evenings under the LED light after the installation. “We are also able to come out in the dark,” she said.