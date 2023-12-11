Wrong campaigns held against Erode LBP canal modernisation, say ayacut farmers

December 11, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - ERODE

Stating that wrong campaigns were undertaken by a few persons against the modernisation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, ayacut farmers have urged district police to take steps to stop those campaigns.

In a petition submitted to Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar here on Monday, members of Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam and Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasayigal Kootamaippu said the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal project at ₹709.60 crore was introduced by the government. After facing opposition to the project, Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy and the Collector held talks with the farmers, and it was decided to construct the retaining walls in the damaged areas, and the Madras High Court had also ordered resumption of works. “A few are undertaking a false campaign that the entire length of the canal would be concrete-lined,” the petition said, adding that the campaign was against the court’s order.

A. Mohanakrishnan, the then Advisor to the Government (Water Resources) and chairman of Cauvery Technical Cell-cum-Inter Water Wings, submitted a report that called for lining the canal to reduce the seepage and carry the water to the tail end faster. “Based on the report, the government is implementing the project,” the petition said.. The petition claims that many persons who draw water illegally from the canal for commercial purposes are behind the campaign and urged the police to act on it.