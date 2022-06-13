Writer Chinnappa Bharathi is no more

His novels have been translated into 13 languages

His novels have been translated into 13 languages

Progressive Tamil writer K. Chinnappa Bharathi died at the age of 88 after a brief illness in Namakkal on Monday.

He wrote seven novels: Dhagam, Sangam, Sarkarai, Pavalayee, Thalaimurai Mattram, Surangam and Palai Nila Roja.

Surangam (The Mine), which was about the struggles of coal miners in West Bengal and Jharkhand, brought him fame.

Dhagam (Thirst) narrates the woes of farm labourers, especially Dalits.

Chinnappa Bharathi’s novels have been translated into 13 languages, including English, French, Danish, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi and Sanskrit. He travelled to France, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka for his literary works. He received awards from many Tamil organisations.

He resided at Mullai Nagar on Namakkal-Mohanur Road with his wife Chellammal. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Bharathi and Kalpana. The cremation will be held on Tuesday at the Namakkal electric crematorium.