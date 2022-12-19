Writer Charu Nivedita gets Vishnupuram Award

December 19, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Vishnupuram Literary Circle honoured noted Tamil writer Charu Nivedita with its 13th Vishnupuram Award. He was felicitated by journalist Mamang Dai, poet Bogan Shankar, and Tamil writers Kaliprasad and Jeyamohan with a memento, a citation and an award of ₹2 lakh during the ceremony at Rajasthani Sangh here on Sunday, according to a release. Interactive sessions with many Tamil authors and poets were held on December 17 and 18. A documentary - The Outsider - directed by writer Aaraathu was screened and a collection of essays was also released.

