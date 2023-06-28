Wreath-laying ceremony organised at MRC Wellington

June 28, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised by the Madras Regimental Center (MRC) and Station Headquarter, Wellington in the Nilgiris on Tuesday to commemorate the 15th death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

On behalf of the tri-services fraternity, Lt. Gen. Virendra Vats, Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) laid a wreath at the final resting place of Manekshaw at the Parsi Zoroastrian Cemetery, Udhagamandalam.

“Manekshaw took over as Chief of Army Staff on January 8, 1969. He successfully crafted India’s greatest military triumph by leading the Indian Army into 1971 Operations, which resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh within a short duration of 13 days. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1972. In recognition of the outstanding contribution made by the General Officer to the armed forces and the nation, he was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal on January 15, 1973. He breathed his last on June 27, 2008,” the press release said.

Manekshaw had settled down at Wellington after active service. His association with the station goes back to the time when he was Commandant of Defence Services Staff College, the press release added.