Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Chief of Staff Headquarters Western Command and Colonel of the Madras Regiment, on his maiden visit to the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) paid homage to the martyrs of the regiment, a release from the MRC said. A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the war memorial on Monday.
Wreath laying ceremony at MRC
Staff Reporter
UDHAGAMANDALAM,
August 02, 2021 23:59 IST
